Here is your chance to call the desirable La Estancia community home! This 3 bed, 2.5 bath features an attractive facade with brick accents, neutral palette throughout, spacious loft, and finished yard. The kitchen includes trending dark cabinets with crown moulding, granite counters, SS appliances, a walk-in pantry, a large island with a breakfast bar, and upgraded lighting. Enjoy a water softener AND reverse osmosis system! The spacious primary bedroom offers large windows and a private bathroom with dual vanity and a generous closet. Large backyard with covered patio, pavers, and artificial turf- great for hosting gatherings! Neighborhood amenities abound. Don't miss out- schedule a showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $375,000
