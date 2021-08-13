Amazing Opportunity! Almost NEW, modern 3 bedroom - 2 bathroom, 2 car garage - Downtown! Fantastic location near restaurants & businesses. Private gated entry. Dramatic vaulted ceilings, beautiful floors, trending palette, upgraded ceiling fans, and plenty of natural light. Stunning new chef's kitchen features tile backsplash, modern white cabinets, stylish quartz counters, farmhouse sink, stainless steal appliances, recessed lighting, and breakfast bar w/a dining area. Open den ideal for an office. French doors to the private, lush courtyard. Generous size bedrooms, & ample closets. The primary retreat boasts ample space, large closet, and dual sinks in the upscale bathroom. No HOA. Two car garage has plumbing connection. Fully gated yard. Builder warranties convey. Built in 2020.
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $375,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The wreck is causing a major traffic jams along West Valencia Road.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: After opening during the pandemic last year, Pure Poke is ready to launch its second location, this one in Oro Valley.
- Updated
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Pima County children ages 16 and younger has been growing since July 1.
- Updated
Pima County Board of Supervisor's voted against several COVID-19 related actions at its meeting Tuesday.
- Updated
A procession was held in honor of the sergeant on the city’s eastside Saturday afternoon.
- Updated
"We've still got to get to the fall and iron some things out and we've got to go through some adversity together. But from where we started, I really liked where we ended up."
Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.
- Updated
Tucson Police found a 29-year-old man with gunshot wounds in a parking lot on East Speedway Boulevard.
- Updated
Two students in the class tested positive for the virus.
- Updated
If you're looking for locally-sourced meats in Tucson, the University of Arizona's Food Products and Safety Lab sells the byproducts of their agricultural education program at Wildcat Country Market. Students participate in every stage of meat production.