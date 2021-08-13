 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $375,000

Amazing Opportunity! Almost NEW, modern 3 bedroom - 2 bathroom, 2 car garage - Downtown! Fantastic location near restaurants & businesses. Private gated entry. Dramatic vaulted ceilings, beautiful floors, trending palette, upgraded ceiling fans, and plenty of natural light. Stunning new chef's kitchen features tile backsplash, modern white cabinets, stylish quartz counters, farmhouse sink, stainless steal appliances, recessed lighting, and breakfast bar w/a dining area. Open den ideal for an office. French doors to the private, lush courtyard. Generous size bedrooms, & ample closets. The primary retreat boasts ample space, large closet, and dual sinks in the upscale bathroom. No HOA. Two car garage has plumbing connection. Fully gated yard. Builder warranties convey. Built in 2020.

