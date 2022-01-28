 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $375,000

Amazing opportunity to own this gorgeous better than new home with owned solar! Welcoming and warm, this home has details galore! From the spacious great room with a trending palette, beautiful wood-look tile floors, and don't forget the spotless gourmet kitchen offering ample cabinets, sparkling SS appliances, lovely pendant lights, granite counters, a walk-in pantry, and an island w/a breakfast bar. End your busy day relaxing in the primary bedroom with an en-suite bathroom w/dual sinks, separate tub/shower and a walk-in closet. The pool sized backyard showcases a relaxing covered patio, open space behind the home and tons of possibilities to be a true paradise! You don't want to miss this one! Seller will accept or counter offers between $375K-$400K.

