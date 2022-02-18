 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $375,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $375,000

Popular 2-story Bingham floorplan boasts 1,728 SQFT, 3 BDRM, 2.5 BATH. Greatroom Concept opens into Kitchen with Island, SS Appliances with Gas Range, Granite Countertops, Subway Tile Backslash and Oversized Walk-In Pantry. Wood like Ceramic 16 by 16 Staggered Tile throughout 1st Floor. Relax and Unwind in the Primary Suite complete with Double Vanity, Walk-In Shower and Closet. Entertain on Covered Patio with Extended Pavers, Turf while enjoying Mountain and City Views. This home is on a cul-de-sac lot, backing to the Silverbell Municipal Golf Course.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News