 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $375,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $375,000

Located in the coveted Sunflower Active Adult Community, this 1504 sq ft, 3 bed, 2 bath (plus hobby room) home is complete with an open floor plan, high ceilings, plenty of storage throughout, and fully fenced back yard. Other features include plantation shutters & solar window screens help for cooling efficiency (HVAC is approx 7 yrs old & has a service warranty). The Community Center has something for everyone, from a workout in their state-of-the-art fitness center, to water aerobics in the salt water swimming pool, tennis, billiards, card games, bocce ball, pickle ball or just soaking your bones in the hot tub. Sunflower is conveniently located close to I-10 for a short drive to the airport, Phoenix, new Outlet Malls, groceries or a movie.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News