3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $379,000

Amazing Fixer Upper in Winterhaven. Winterhaven is a unique and historical neighborhood in Central Tucson. It also hosts the annual Festival of Lights every year in December. This mid century home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, large mature trees & yard, mountain Views, custom gates and screen door; ramada with flagstone, full rear porch. Close to Racquet Club & River Park. HOA includes water. Sold AS IS.

