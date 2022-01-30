 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $379,876

Dramatic 3 bd plus den and 2 ba w/open floorplan, high ceilings and plenty of living space. Located in popular Quail Cove Subdivision.This home has it all-New ROOF in 2017,Freshly painted exterior in 2020, Landscaped, private backyard with covered large patio, lemon tree,rose bushes, pavers and more. Light and bright interior!!!Laminate and ceramic tile floors (no carpet). Master bath has separate shower and garden tub.Large master bedroom with huge bay window and walking closet. Skylights in the hall!! Walking closet in the guests bedroom. laundry room equipped with 1 year old washer and dryer that will convey with the property. Large kitchen with stainless steel microwave and stove. Side-By-Side refrigerator included.Very peaceful neighborhood!!!Come,see,love,stay!!!

