3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $385,000

Beautiful San Marcos model with Hobby Room located in coveted Sunflower Active Adult Community. 1619 sq ft, 2 bd, 2 ba + den/bedroom and leased solar. Open floor plan creates a spacious yet cozy feel. Plenty of storage throughout. Enjoy the Community Center for a work out in the state of the art fitness center, Salt Water Swimming Pool, Tennis, Billiards, Card Games, Bocce Ball, Pickle ball or just kick back in the hot tub. Sunflower is conveniently located close to I-10 for a short drive to the airport or Phoenix, Outlet Mall, groceries or a movie.

