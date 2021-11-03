 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $385,000

Own a piece of Tucson history with this 1910 historic home, formerly an estate of the famous author, Harold Bell Wright. Restored in 2003 with a new AC, new windows, new electric, new plumbing, new water heater and lovingly crafted mesquite wood floors. tankless water heater & MORE. Own a piece of history, but enjoy the amenities of the modern world. Rear garage slab is poured and ready for your construction product.. Lush community park with fitness equipment, splash pad and pool, 4th Avenue and the U of A close by.

