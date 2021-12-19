 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $385,000

Beautiful Contemporary Santa Fe Style 3BR 2BA + Den on Tucson's NW side is sparkling clean & move-in ready! Former TJ Bednar Model Home features a spacious greatroom w/stunning 12ft high wood beam & plank ceiling, beehive fireplace & plenty of natural light. Custom kitchen opens to the living area & offers rich Alder wood cabinets w/pullouts, stainless appliances, wine cooler, island, granite slab counters, breakfast bar & cozy dining nook. Private Master Suite includes a sitting area, walk-in closet, ensuite bath w/dual vanity, soaking tub & separate toilet room. Enjoy gorgeous sunsets from the gated courtyard entry. TEP Guarantee home has energy efficient dual pane windows, new heat pump in 2020, 2x6 walls & OWNED SOLAR ELECTRIC. Easy access to I-10, shopping & dining.

