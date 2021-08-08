 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $385,000

Immaculate home with breathtaking views of vibrant green fairway and majestic mountains. This gem features upgraded Stainless steel Frigidaire appliances, premium slider glass door, large custom master shower, spacious den, extended covered patio and more! Beautiful gated community with abundant amenities including pool and spa. Energy savings with solar system that is paid in full, no lease! Come see this amazing home today!

