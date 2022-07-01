3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $385,000

Beautiful move in ready Pepper Viner home. Located in a serene northeast neighborhood near Udall Park,just minutes from shopping, area restaurants and so much more! This modern 3 bedroom, 2 bath home boasts many great features, including agourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar, a formal dining room and living room with an open floor plan completewith patio access, and a spacious primary bedroom suite, including a primary bath with double vanity and shower. All that ismissing is you!