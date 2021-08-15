Sam Hughes vintage gem w sweet guest house! Hardwood floors, beamed ceilings, charming kitchen with original ceramic tile. Completely walled in property with beautiful lush outdoor spaces. Adorable guest house has own gated entry into a it's own private courtyard, laundry&storage. 2 secured carport spaces behind a Handcrafted gate off alley. Lots of additional storage for both houses. Fresh paint, nice updates. Great AC's in both the main house, and guest house. Ready for your college students or next Airbnb goldmine! Has been a great rental for UofA students for years. Well taken care of and always maintained. Charm, charm, charm! This delightful bungalow is in move in ready.Mins to Sunlink, 4th Ave, UofA, Loft Cinema, Hotel Congress. Great bike/walk score.
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $389,000
There have been 489 cases and 25 outbreaks in Pima County schools, since June 20.
For Star subscribers: A new clinic opening in Tucson will focus on more face time with medical staff, lower hospitalizations for older patients.
Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.
The wreck is causing a major traffic jams along West Valencia Road.
For Star subscribers: After opening during the pandemic last year, Pure Poke is ready to launch its second location, this one in Oro Valley.
The average annual rainfall total since 1991 has been 10.61 inches.
Half of the money donated by Cody and Patsy Ritchie will be used toward scholarships; the rest will be earmarked for "program enhancements" for the football and golf programs.
Pima County Board of Supervisor's voted against several COVID-19 related actions at its meeting Tuesday.
A student who was reportedly exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and two adults were arrested after refusing to leave campus.
The new statutes range from banning school mask mandates, voting changes to teaching "critical race theory" in schools.