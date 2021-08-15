 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $389,000

Sam Hughes vintage gem w sweet guest house! Hardwood floors, beamed ceilings, charming kitchen with original ceramic tile. Completely walled in property with beautiful lush outdoor spaces. Adorable guest house has own gated entry into a it's own private courtyard, laundry&storage. 2 secured carport spaces behind a Handcrafted gate off alley. Lots of additional storage for both houses. Fresh paint, nice updates. Great AC's in both the main house, and guest house. Ready for your college students or next Airbnb goldmine! Has been a great rental for UofA students for years. Well taken care of and always maintained. Charm, charm, charm! This delightful bungalow is in move in ready.Mins to Sunlink, 4th Ave, UofA, Loft Cinema, Hotel Congress. Great bike/walk score.

