Welcome home to this magnificent property in desired Vail School District. This Mesquite Ranch beauty has all you want and need. You will feel welcomed the moment you enter the gracious and nicely detailed courtyard. Over 2,000 sf, this great floor plan offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, formal living room/dining room, breakfast area, family room, and open kitchen, which is the central focus of your daily living. Vaulted ceilings, tile everywhere and no carpet. This home is in pristine condition. New water heater, garage opener, and new water softener. Fantastic outdoor living awaits as you venture out to the nice covered patio with stained concrete floor, beautiful landscaping, and you own amazing pool! This is what Arizona living is all about. View this house before it's gone!!
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $389,900
