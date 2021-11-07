 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $393,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $393,000

BRAND NEW Salt-Water Pool and a NEW OWNED Solar System highlight this beautiful home on an expansive lot. Located in a cul-de-sac in Eagle Point Estates, this 3 bedroom (could be 4 bedrooms with addition of a closet) home features an open floor plan and many upgrades. The upgraded kitchen features 42'' upper cabinets, double oven and a big breakfast bar island. Upstairs, the loft is ready for movie night. HUGE Owners Suite and roomy bedrooms for comfort. The yard is spacious w/ pool, play areas, expanded covered patio & great views! Room for additional off-street parking. No rear neighbors! Casino Del Sol is a short drive away, with many places to visit in the area. Both Tucson National Park & Saguaro Nation Park are close by as well, with plenty of beautiful scenery and hiking trails.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News