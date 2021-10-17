 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $395,000

Mountain views galore!! Split bedroom floorpan. Enjoy the mountain views from the large master suite with his and hers closets. Spacious kitchen and dining room. Dining room can be used as a family room. Kitchen has granite countertops, island, Kitchen Aide DW, Kitchen Aide double ovens, and a 5 burner LG gas cooktop. Laundry room has granite flooring. Dual A/C and heating. Sunroom was added in 2018. Security screen entrance. Inviting front and back yard with pomegranate, peach, grapefruit, lemon, kumquat, and lime trees with a irrigation system. Back yard has a paver patio that extends to the length of the home. Elementary, Jr. High school, and grocery store are within walking distance. Close to hiking/walking trails.

