3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $395,000

Fantastic opportunity for updated 3 bed/2 full bath 2,105 SqFt coveted Rainier split floorplan, 2006 Lennar quality construction contemporary home on private .16 acre lot, 721 SqFt attached finished 3 car garage in the desirable community of Continental Reserve. Featuring N/S orientation, mountain views, low maintenance concrete tile roof, expansive concrete driveway, concrete sidewalks, metal security door and native desert vegetation on Rainbird smart irrigation in landscaped front yard. Inside enjoy single story, no stairs/steps, soaring textured painted ceilings (no popcorn) new high-efficiency two-stage HVAC 2020 with advanced Merv 16 air filter, NEST thermostat, energy efficient double pane windows, window screens, custom blinds, recessed lighting, modern ceiling fans, modern brushed

