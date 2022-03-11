Welcome home to your 2019 - built Meritage home. The kitchen island serves as the heart of your open concept living space. With granite countertops and half bath downstairs, this floorplan is an entertainer's dream. Host downstairs, while the upstairs remains your family oasis. The large upstairs loft provides the perfect flex space for game night, TV time, kids playroom, or your home office. The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs and has built-in shelving. Your large backyard is a blank canvas ready for your inspiration, including plenty of room for a pool. Located in the highly desirable La Estancia community where you will love the great selection of schools available within the award-winning Vail School District. La Estancia has direct access to 'The Loop', an
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $395,000
