3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $399,000

Price ranged from $399,000 - $409,000. This stunning mid-century home is centrally located in the historic, El Montevideo Estates. Close to shopping, restaurants, Reid Park, golf course, schools, downtown and the U of A. Renovations include travertine tile, new carpet, dual pane windows, bathrooms, kitchen, granite countertops, stucco, sewer line, water main and privacy wall. Super energy efficient with solar and double brick. The large owner suite has it own heating and cooling with tons of gorgeous upgrades. The family room is a wonderful addition with brick sealed pavers that leads out to the gorgeous backyard. The backyard is private with a large patio with brick pavers. The lot includes extra space next to the home for an addition or a two

