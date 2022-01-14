 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $399,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $399,000

STUNNING newly built 2 master bedrooms, 1 additional bedroom, 3 bathroom two story contemporary home. Soaring ceilings in foyer, The main floor boasts beautiful CONCRETE FLOORS, spacious great room & kitchen w/ STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, undermount stainless steel sink w/pull out spray faucet and custom executive height cabinetry. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & large walk-in pantry. The DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOM & BATHROOM is perfect for GUEST RM or HOME OFFICE. The spacious upstairs master bedroom has a HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET & EN SUITE BATHROOM w/ DUAL SINKS & WALK-IN SHOWER, EXECUTIVE HEIGHT VANITIES. The 3rd bedroom w/ private bathroom, walk-in closet & BALCONY w/ GORGEOUS MOUNTAIN VIEWS. Large laundry room upstairs, LOTS OF WINDOWS throughout home for beautiful natural light. Backyard covered patio!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bobcats are busy on Tucson's Tumamoc Hill
Subscriber

Bobcats are busy on Tucson's Tumamoc Hill

  • Updated

For Star subscribers: The hill is one of Tucson's most popular outdoor destinations, and not just for humans. A study tracking the city's urban bobcats shows that. Plus, the study has produced a few surprises for researchers about the cats' behaviors.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News