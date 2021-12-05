VACANT! Three bedroom two bath home in the small, beautiful neighborhood of Sunrise Meadows. Plank tile throughout, modern lighting, bright and airy with vaulted ceilings. Backyard has mature landscaping with blooming shrubs as well as fruit trees. Red brick patios perfect for grilling and lounging. Neighborhood pool is just right across the way att about a minute walk!. Neighborhood is near Ventana Canyon Resort. Golf opportunities abound with Ventana Canyon golf course, Arizona National Golf club and 49ers Golf Club. Plenty of outdoor activities nearby such as Sabino Canyon and Mt. Lemmon. Tour today!
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $399,900
