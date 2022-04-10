 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $399,900

If you are looking for a private, quiet home within the gates of Tucson National, you now have your chance. I am a coveted 3BD/2BA, 1,485 sf end unit with views of the mountains and the community pool and overlooking the 5th tee box of the Sonoran course from my covered patio. Inside, I am fully furnished, I am flooded with lots of natural light that permeates throughout and, while I am ready for a 2022 update, my wall-to-wall tiled floors provide a modern template from which to work. Outside, I have a new roof as of 2019 and was fully painted in 2015.I am CLEAN and ready to go ... as your home, a 2nd home, or a long-term or vacation rental investment property ... the choice is yours! Come see for yourself why people love living here! ***BEING SOLD AS IS***

