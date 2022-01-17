 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $399,920

Original 1947 Joesler, untouched by well meaning remodelers. The yard has beautiful trees and desert flora. Second back yard like a little park complete with campfire circle. Living room has gorgeous imported hardwood paneling, mantle and sills. Concrete floors and beam ceilings throughout. Walking distance to Reid Park: zoo, concert venue, athletic fields, ball park, walking trails, picnic areas, swim pools, tennis courts & 2 GOLF COURSES! Around the corner from El Con Mall, other great shopping and restaurants. Biking distance to U of A.Central Alarm and Truly Nolen contracts are transferable to buyer. Parcel 129-02-022A is 7891 sq ft. and is included in the sale.Escrow Stewart Title, Michelle Jolly, 3939 E. Broadway, 327-7373

