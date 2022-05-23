3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $4,300

FULLY FURNISHED SLEEPS 8. Oro Valley GEM! Beautiful custom 3 bedroom 2.5 bath +den home on nearly an acre. Kitchen remodeled in 2018/19 and is absolutely gorgeous! Enjoy incredible panoramic views in desirable Palisades community. Living room boasts enormous picture windows to mountain views and cozy fireplace. Close to Oro Valley Aquatic Center and Oro Valley Community Center w/18 hole golf course as well as restaurants, shopping, hiking and biking! Inground pool not heated. 3 smart TVs & Wifi printer. Convenient to all Tucson has to offer! Peak rate includes expanded basic cable/wifi with $200/mo allowance toward remaining utilities. Off peak rate & terms are negotiable. BEDS: king, queen, queen, double sofa sleeper.