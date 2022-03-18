 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $4,475

Available August 2020 for SHORT TERM ONLY. From 1 week to 4 months, FULLY FURNISHED. Utilities are on but billed SEPARATELY. RENTED BY WEEK OR MONTH. *Seasonal rental rates vary* A very Cool Tucson gem home that has been remodeled with Italian tile, designer carpet, a whole house Bose Surround Sound, polished wood doors, Jacuzzi tub in guest bath, hardwood cabinets,, lighting from Illuminations .. and located near the best of everything in a quiet charming neighborhood only 1/2 block to a beautiful park and 5 minutes to the U of A. large dining area & separate living room, breakfast nook and an LARGE enclosed backyard. This is a jewel so will be going to a lucky renter. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT. By appointment only. UTILITIES and Cable billed separately.

