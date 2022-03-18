 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $4,900

Rental Rates are subject to dates to be leased, availability, and selected amenities to be included. Private outdoor paradise with Heatable Pool and Spa. Rates dependent on season, terms, and included utilities. Backs up to the De Anza Trail and Riparian Preserve, great for hikes, birdwatching and biking. Home has breathtaking 360 degree Mtn Views. Pets and alternate terms negotiable. Home features 3 bedrooms with sitting room off master and 2 baths. Sleeps up to 6. All utilities available, including premier cable package with high speed internet . Pristine condition with cozy gas fireplace at great room, plantation shutters throughout, brand new carpet, garden tub and more. Even your own private grapefruit tree. Call LA for availability and details.

