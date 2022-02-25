 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $400,000

The search is over! Built in 2019, this charming 3 bed, 2 bath home in the gated Montaretto Estates is ready & waiting for you! Enter to discover a welcoming great room w/neutral palette & tile flooring. Master your cooking skills in the kitchen comprised of a plethora of wood cabinets w/crown molding, a pantry, recessed/pendant lighting, built-in appliances, double ovens, gas cooktop, granite counters, stylish backsplash, & an island w/a breakfast bar. Have a good night's rest in the main bedroom featuring plush carpet, a walk-in closet, & ensuite w/dual sinks. One bedroom has a Murphy Bed. The backyard includes a cozy screened-in patio with ceiling fan & paver patio seating area. Expanded paver patio, sidewalks & landscaped backyard. Don't wait any longer and book a showing today!

