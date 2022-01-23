 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $409,000

Enjoy privacy & wide open spaces nestled at the end of a quiet Cul-de-Sac. Solid brick cutie on almost an acre! Enjoy unobstructed Catalina Mountain views from your shaded brick patio along with the Sparkling Pool which was re-plastered in 2017. A lush wildlife/riparian corridor borders the North end of the property and can never be built on. *No HOA* so bring your RVs! Living room has a cozy Beehive fireplace for those chilly winter nights. Kitchen features newer cabinets & granite counters along with a new sink, disposal and stove hood. Dual pane windows & roof was just re-coated. 1/2 bath in the storage rm off carport. Home needs new flooring. Seller has removed old tile from kitchen and will let new owner replace it to their taste. Seller will review all offers on Sunday Jan 23rd.

