3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $415,000

A spacious home in the very coveted Eagle Crest. The home has vaulted ceilings, 3 bedroom with a spacious enclosed Loft that can be considered a 4 bedroom or an office. Large kitchen with granite counter tops, gas stove and plenty of storage. Home also has an Arizona room that can be a coffee or relaxation room. Back yard has pavers which makes it low maintenance home. The open kitchen living, dining room area is spacious for a large family. Beautiful mountain views . The 3 car garage has a separation wall which can be used as storage area, gym, work shop. A must see gem.

