 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $415,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $415,000

3 BR/ 2 BA built in 1995 Centrally Located in the Heart of Tucson. Family room off the kitchen with fireplace & granite tile accents & window shutters. Tile & wood laminate flooring throughout, ceiling fans in every room, screened in patio, decorative wrought iron security on all doors & windows & new water heater. Recently updated kitchen with granite counters & tile backsplash, stainless appliances & new garbage disposal. Large primary bedroom with walk-in closet & redesigned primary bath has tile surrounds & double sinks with fully tiled shower. Huge yard with block wall, Mountain Views to the North plus a double gate to park an RV-boat-extra cars. 2 car GR+6 spaces for extra parking on concrete driveway. No HOA! Live only 2 miles East of the UofA campus & a 1/2 a mile to Reid Park

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News