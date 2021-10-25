 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $415,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $415,000

Remodeled contemporary foothills townhome in sought after Catalina Del Rey. Home features quartz countertops, New flooring, Soft close shaker cabinets, 2 year old HVAC and water heater, Open floor plan, Spacious living area with lots of natural light and views of the Catalina mountains from backyard. Close to great shopping and amazing restaurants. HOA includes 2 pools, jacuzzi, fitness facility, lighted tennis court, 2 pickle ball courts, basketball court, playground, community clubhouse, trash and basic cable. And don't forget the highly desirable district 16 schools! Home can only be seen June 5th and 6th from 10:00-3:00 during the open house at this time

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News