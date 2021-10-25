Remodeled contemporary foothills townhome in sought after Catalina Del Rey. Home features quartz countertops, New flooring, Soft close shaker cabinets, 2 year old HVAC and water heater, Open floor plan, Spacious living area with lots of natural light and views of the Catalina mountains from backyard. Close to great shopping and amazing restaurants. HOA includes 2 pools, jacuzzi, fitness facility, lighted tennis court, 2 pickle ball courts, basketball court, playground, community clubhouse, trash and basic cable. And don't forget the highly desirable district 16 schools! Home can only be seen June 5th and 6th from 10:00-3:00 during the open house at this time
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $415,000
