 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $415,000

This well maintained 2019 build located in Estrella Estates offers a spacious, yet comfortable floorplan with 3 beds/2 baths, and 2-car garage. Look forward to entertaining in the open concept living space with ample counter space, bar seating and dining area. You'll love cooking up your favorite meals in the kitchen which features espresso cabinets, granite counter tops and black appliances with gas range. Retreat to the primary suite that offers a walk-in closet, large bathroom w/dual sinks. Other features of this house include: split floorplan, tasteful ceramic tile throughout the living spaces and bathrooms, large laundry room with storage, water softener system, and a fantastic, low care backyard w/ relaxing covered patio. Conveniently located close to everything!! Go

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News