3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $415,000

This well maintained 2019 build located in Estrella Estates offers a spacious, yet comfortable floorplan with 3 beds/2 baths, and 2-car garage. Look forward to entertaining in the open concept living space with ample counter space, bar seating and dining area. You'll love cooking up your favorite meals in the kitchen which features espresso cabinets, granite counter tops and black appliances with gas range. Retreat to the primary suite that offers a walk-in closet, large bathroom w/dual sinks. Other features of this house include: split floorplan, tasteful ceramic tile throughout the living spaces and bathrooms, large laundry room with storage, water softener system, and a fantastic, low care backyard w/ relaxing covered patio. Conveniently located close to everything!! Go