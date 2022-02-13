 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $419,900

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $419,900

Former Model Home with all the bells & whistles in the Vail School District !! Kitchen boasts gas cooktop, granite counter tops, 42''upgraded upper cabinets, roll outs, walk in pantry. Stainless steel appliances. Great room concept, den/office, laundry room & bathroom down stairs. 3 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and Loft upstairs. Enjoy entertaining in the fully landscaped backyard w/gazebo, extended covered patio, custom metal screen, brick pavers, turf, mature trees & low care landscaping, gas stub for a BBQ grill . Finished 2 car garage with insulated garage door, garage service door. Upgraded interior doors, laundry room cabinets & extra storage. Custom door installed at Primary bathroom for privacy from bedroom. Smart Panel, Energy Star Home. 2,212 square feet, Built in 2014

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News