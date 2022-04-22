3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $425,000

Built In 2019; Lightly Lived In; Mountain Views; Do Not Miss This One! Fantastic 2019 DR Horton Home; 3bds/ 2bths; Great Room; Lovely Island In Kitchen Makes A Perfect Breakfast Bar; Enjoy the Views Of the Catalinas Out Your Back Door or While Sitting Outside On The Patio. This Home Includes A Reme Halo HVAC System; Water Softener; High Ceilings, Canned Lights, Whole House Water Filtration System Including the Aquasana Ultraviolet Water Sterilization, 9ft Doors, Smart Home Features and Tankless Water Heater Just To Name a Few. Please See List of Upgrades In The Documents Tab. Back Yard is a Blank Slate For You To Do As You Wish. Washer, Dryer and Fridge Included In Sale! Come See This Gorgeous Home Today.