3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $425,000

Sweet older house with plenty of character in a quiet neighborhood on a cul-de-sac. Walking distance to the University of Arizona downtown and shopping centers. Three bedrooms, one full bathroom and 1 3/4. Great entry way that leads into a large living room. Back bedroom with a skylight could be a great office space. Oversized backyard that has plenty of potential. Storage shed in the back stays. New stove, all new paint inside with all new carpet.

