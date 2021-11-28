 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $425,000

Marvelous makeover! You won't know you are in an historic home because everything is new inside & out. Beautiful coved ceilings w/recessed lighting, huge LR/DR, oversized kitchen with table space, island, new cabinets & granite counters, SS appliances w/gas range. Scored concrete floors throughout, two new baths with beautiful tile. Doors, hardware and lighting fit the style of the home. Closet systems in BR closets. Pull-down attic stairs. Huge covered patio for entertaining plus enormous laundry room with pantry & storage. All new systems, all new windows, metal roof and so much quality. Come see for yourself before it's too late!

