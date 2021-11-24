4% coop. Home sits on nearly 1/4 ac., with a full-depth R3 lot with plenty of off-street parking, space for a garage/guesthouse ($10K in architect's plans included in sale). City of Tucson recently approved nearly $3,000,000 worth of improvements starting in 2022 at Santa Rita Park. 1909 charm with 21st-century livability, a quick walk or bike ride to downtown, 5 Points and more! The cozy, covered front porch overlooks a fully fenced yard with raised garden beds and a view of the park. The traditional front living room offers a beautiful, bright bay window and classic built-ins. Completed in 2014, you'll find a modern kitchen with stainless appliances, quartz countertops, ample dining space, and a spacious family room with high ceilings. Priced to see fast.
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $425,000
