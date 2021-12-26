 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $425,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $425,000

Check out this spectacular two-story residence in the prestigious Palisades at The Pines! This 3 bed, 2.5 bath beauty has all the bells & whistles! Come inside to a welcoming hallway with bonus room/office that leads to you the captivating great room. Trending palette, high ceilings, tile flooring in high traffic areas, carpet in all the right places, & spacious living room. Stylish eat-in kitchen boasts track lighting, two-tone cabinets, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, & speckled granite counters. The primary bedroom is filled w/natural light & enjoys an immaculate ensuite w/dual sinks, granite counter, & walk-in closet. The expansive backyard is an entertainer's dream offering a covered patio w/extended pavers, lush lawn, and sparkling blue pool & stone waterfall.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News