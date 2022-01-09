 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $425,000

Beautiful cul-de-sac lot,3/2 PLUS Office w/a resort style backyard, ready for you to entertain and make lasting memories! The kitchen boasts granite tile countertops/backsplash and island, pullout shelves, lazy susan, spice drawer, island, smooth top cooking surface, lots of cabinets & convenient outlets. Built in oven, microwave/convec oven & warming drawer. Millguard dbl pane windows, new HVAC (2021), ceiling fans in all rooms & custom closets in all bedrooms. Sit back & relax in the large backyard w/pebble tec pool, full length covered patio, string lights, misters, lush 25x44 lawn, palm trees, fruit trees, herb garden & gazebo! Large 12x16x13 storage with loft. This homes comes w/52'' & 32'' TV, soundbar, both bedroom sets & wall art. Turnkey, ready to go! One of a kind

