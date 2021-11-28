This tastefully remodeled home is the one you're looking for! Come inside to discover immaculate detail & clean lines that favor a sleek & functional design. Welcoming living room enjoys a cozy fireplace perfect for the cold winter. Wood flooring, fresh palette throughout, updated light fixtures, stylish ceiling fans, & a spacious dining room are features worth mentioning. The impeccable kitchen offers new white soft close shaker cabinets, new gold fixtures & faucet, sparkling SS appliances, and granite counters. The well-sized Arizona room can be turned into whatever your heart desires! French doors open to the large main bedroom boasting a renovated bathroom w/new gold fixtures & designer's tile w/rubbed bronze shower/tub faucets. Owner / Agent
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $425,000
