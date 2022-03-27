''Wow'' describes this updated San Gabriel model with 3 Bdrms, 2 Baths, Hobby Room & owned solar panels! Walk through the decorative front entrance & into the vaulted Great Room w/engineered wood flooring. Kitchen hosts granite counter tops, SS appliances, pantry, and gas range w/electric oven. Arizona Room has plantation shutters & eng. wood flooring. Primary Bdrm has a bay window and the en suite has an updated bath along with a reconfigured closet. The Guest wing includes an updated bath for your company's enjoyment. Updates include: Lennox HVAC 2017, HWH 2016, newer windows & Pella SGD w/wood frame with interior blinds. Garage has 4' extension with epoxy floor. Covered back paver patio will let you relax in the warm Tucson evenings. Seller will entertain offers $425,000-$450,000.
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $425,000
