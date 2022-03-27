 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $425,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $425,000

''Wow'' describes this updated San Gabriel model with 3 Bdrms, 2 Baths, Hobby Room & owned solar panels! Walk through the decorative front entrance & into the vaulted Great Room w/engineered wood flooring. Kitchen hosts granite counter tops, SS appliances, pantry, and gas range w/electric oven. Arizona Room has plantation shutters & eng. wood flooring. Primary Bdrm has a bay window and the en suite has an updated bath along with a reconfigured closet. The Guest wing includes an updated bath for your company's enjoyment. Updates include: Lennox HVAC 2017, HWH 2016, newer windows & Pella SGD w/wood frame with interior blinds. Garage has 4' extension with epoxy floor. Covered back paver patio will let you relax in the warm Tucson evenings. Seller will entertain offers $425,000-$450,000.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News