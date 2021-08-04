 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $429,000
Been looking for new construction but can't wait? Here is your chance... Beautiful 2020 Pulte built home is ready for new owner! Home still under builder warranty. With 3 bed plus den/office space and two bathrooms there is room to accommodate everyone. The tandem garage is great for storage /home gym area/work shop/ or ''toys''. Owner bath has upgraded shower, spacious walk in closet and double sinks. This open concept floor plan is a big favorite for those who like to entertain . Kitchen includes stunning stainless vent and large island with farmhouse style sink. Tons of cabinets to hold all your stuff. The backyard has mountain views and is ready for your imagination to create the space you've always dreamed of! Other upgrades listed under the document tab. Come see before its too late

