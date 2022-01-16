 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $429,900

Beautiful Corner lot home with no HOA. on .83 acres with gate access to back lot - perfect for storing trailers or building your own pole barn/man cave. unforgettable Incredible views of the entire Catalina Mountains range - all the way to Mt. Micah (Rincons). Sit outside and enjoy a beverage while you float in the pool, or enjoy the city lights soaking in the hot tub after a long week. Fully remodeled Kitchen in 2020 with all new appliances. Large Pantry. All lighting updated in house, including recessed lighting and new ceiling fans. Double pane window in entire house. Levelor shades throughout. All interior doors upgraded. California Closet off the wall bed with bookcases in guest room. Bedrooms remodeled. Pool and Spa built in 2017, still under warranty. Artificial turf in back yard.

