 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $430,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $430,000

Classic 1950's La Madera stunner. located on a larger corner lot, completely upgraded from top to bottom. Kitchen has been opened up to living area giving more entertaining space to main portion of the home. brand new flooring through out, lighting fixtures, counter tops, completely repainted. Backyard is very spacious with a larger storage shed behind property. NEW HVAC INSTALLED.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News