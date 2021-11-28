 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $430,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $430,000

Enjoy this 3 bedroom territorial/ranch style home on a elevated view lot. Slump Block construction, island kitchen with dining area, separate living/family rooms, wood burning brick fireplace, 2 car garage with attached workshop/hobby room that could possibly be converted to guest quarters. Terraced rear yard with block wall area includes an extended patio and room for a hot tub or spa. Corner Lot

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News