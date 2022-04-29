 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $435,000

Move-in ready home in the desirable gated community of Montaretto Estates, situated off a cul-de-sac and adjacent to the Omni Tucson National Golf Resort. This highly energy efficient home built in 2018 boasts of an large opened & split bedroom floor plan, 3 bedrooms and a den/office. The spacious kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 42'' cabinets, 20'' tile flooring and plenty of storage. LG Washer/Dryer, Smart thermostat connects to mobile, space saving tankless water heater, professionally landscaped backyard with pavers and 2019 hot tub! Home backs up to the Rillito River Bike path ''Loop 131 mi''

