''OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS''WITH THIS 2017 HOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS,, 3 BATHS, PLUS BONUS ROOM (Home office/den, study, or?) 3 CAR GARAGES AND POPULAR FLOOR PLAN CENTERED AROUND A LARGE GREAT ROOM. Located in a cul de sac, on the quiet side of the Tucson Mountains. Community is adjacent to 44,400 acres of Parkland (Tucson Mountain Park/Saguaro National Park) with more than 70 miles of hiking, biking, and equestrian trails. Community includes pool and jacuzzi. Upgrades include Mahogany cabinets, large kitchen island toped by Granite countertops plus stainless appliances, ceramic tile and carpets flooring, plus water softener, reverse osmosis, and alarm system. Covered patio with mountain views. Compact low care yard with walled courtyard for privacy, security and family pets.
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $439,500
