Worth the wait! The seller can deliver at the end of May. This home is the highly sought-after Pulte Ridge Model and is in outstanding condition. It is tastefully appointed and features an open gathering area, a beautiful kitchen with anincorporated cafe and pantry, a den or 4th bedroom and a half bath on the first level, and a generous primary suite, upstairs loft, 2 guest bedrooms, and a laundry room on the second level. The North-facing rear yard is finished with pavers, turf, an outdoor fireplace with banco seating, and a shady-covered patio. The solar system is free and clear.
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $440,000
