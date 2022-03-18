 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $440,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $440,000

Worth the wait! The seller can deliver at the end of May. This home is the highly sought-after Pulte Ridge Model and is in outstanding condition. It is tastefully appointed and features an open gathering area, a beautiful kitchen with anincorporated cafe and pantry, a den or 4th bedroom and a half bath on the first level, and a generous primary suite, upstairs loft, 2 guest bedrooms, and a laundry room on the second level. The North-facing rear yard is finished with pavers, turf, an outdoor fireplace with banco seating, and a shady-covered patio. The solar system is free and clear.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News