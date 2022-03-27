 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $445,000

Welcome to the spectacular new community of Saguaro Trails! This popular Emory floorplan is loaded with upgrades & move-in ready (even better than new construction!). Large kitchen w/extended cabinets/counters, gourmet kitchen option, & custom backsplash provide plenty of room for kitchen gadgets & entertaining. Upgraded 8-ft doors throughout, two-tone paint (in agreeable gray!), upgraded lighting & fans in every room, tile throughout living spaces & baths. Primary bath has upgraded bath oasis with soaking tub & tile throughout. Built-in platform in laundry room. Pre-wired for speakers in great room & alarm system, smart panel box in laundry, Backyard is landscaped & in full bloom! Complete w/turf & low voltage lighting for those summer nights. Enjoy the amazing resort-like community pool

