3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $445,000

Be the proud owner of this amazing 3 bedroom 2 bathroom property located in Montaretto Estates! Wonderful curb appeal with two car garage, paver driveway, and manicured landscape. Come inside to discover tile flooring, trending palette, and spacious great room with backyard access. The immaculate kitchen features cabinetry, with complimentary mosaic backsplash, stainless steel appliances, large pantry, granite countertops, and an island with breakfast bar. The flexible den is ideal for an office! The primary suite offers a walk-in closet with an ensuite and double sinks. Enjoy the backyard with relaxing covered patio with turf and enjoy sunset views.